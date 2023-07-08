Pet Pals to begin fundraising for new shelter

The Grand County Sheriff's Office will continue to fund the local animal shelter, dependent on finding land, as well as Pet Pals successfully fundraising for the costs of new property and shelter construction.

Grand County Pet Pals/Courtesy Photo

The Grand County animal shelter has offered a safe haven for dogs and cats since 1993. Grand County Pet Pals is the nonprofit supportive arm of the shelter.

The shelter operates at its current location on sanitation district land, but its lease is set to expire on December 31, 2025. Pet Pals, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and county government have been in discussions this year about finding new land for the shelter. These organizations and community members are pulling together to keep this essential service in the county.

During the June 6 Grand County commissioners’ meeting, Sheriff Brett Schroetlin explained his recommendations for keeping the shelter local. Currently, the sheriff’s office funds and operates the shelter through its animal control section, with Pet Pals supporting the sheriff’s management.

“My recommendation would be to continue to fund the Grand County animal shelter and animal control through the sheriff’s office budget, similar to what we’re doing now, based on some contingencies,” Schroetlin told the commissioners.

He also presented the commissioners with a written statement regarding the sheriff’s previous exploration of options for the future shelter.

“I know without hesitation that all of us are appreciative of the work our Animal Control team and Pet Pals volunteers do on a daily basis for our community, and the vital piece it plays within our county. As elected officials, it is also our duty as stewards of the public trust to ensure that we are financially responsible to all taxpayers, and conduct a comprehensive assessment of what options are available,” the Sheriff’s recommendation stated.

The Grand County Animal Shelter is looking for a new home since its lease will be expiring in December 2025. McKenna Harford / mharford@skyhinews.com

Schroetlin detailed the three contingencies for the sheriff’s office to continue operating the shelter locally.

The first was land acquisition, provided by Pet Pals’ fundraising, or a third-party entity – for example, another organization that offers land. The second contingency is that Pet Pals successfully fundraises for the property costs and constructing the shelter.

Schroetlin tentatively set a fundraising deadline of June 30, 2024.

In previous county meetings, Pet Pals told commissioners it would be willing to fundraise $1.5 million for the shelter’s construction, including creating a new entity to raise money. These fundraising efforts would be dependent on having a solid plan in place for keeping the shelter local. Now that the plan is more solidified, Pet Pals is ready to fundraise.

“That’s a big, big commitment on behalf of Pet Pals,” Schroetlin said. “…This is important for them, important for the community and something that they’re willing to start on right away.”

His third contingency is that other municipalities, like incorporated towns, assist funding animal control and shelter operations.

The sheriff’s office is aiming to begin shelter construction in summer 2025, if all the contingencies are met.

“That gives us a build season that would minimize the need to contract with potentially Clear Creek County as a temporary solution to house our animals there in the meantime,” Schroetlin said.

He clarified that, if they can’t get the shelter up and running by the December 2025 lease expiration, they will likely contract with the no-kill Clear Creek shelter, called Charlie’s Place . Commissioner Merrit Linke asked if the sheriff’s office has already had discussions with Clear Creek County staff. Schroetlin confirmed that they had – the shelter was willing and able to accommodate Grand County animals. More formal talks with Clear Creek Undersheriff John Stein are planned.

Commissioner Rich Cimino told Schroetlin that he approves of the sheriff’s recommendation, but the county should be prepared for any scenario.

“It’s very, very likely there’ll be a period of time that we have to outsource the shelter operations until this new solution is fully in place,” Cimino conceded. “I appreciate you being ready for that.”

He added that he worries about the six incorporated towns’ ability to start pitching in for funding.

“The county for decades (funded) it 100%, lock, stock and barrel,” he said. “So it has not been an obligation or burden for the towns to support for a long, long time. It’s gonna probably take some adjustment for them to get used to.”

Cimino said he believes town funding is an appropriate way to keep the shelter in county, and he hopes the town governments will come to that conclusion too. He gave credit to Pet Pals for taking on the huge responsibility of land acquisition and construction costs – this will lift the financial burden for towns.

County Manager Ed Moyer added that the towns have requested the police chiefs also become involved in the cooperative funding agreement.

Commissioner Randy George then discussed land acquisition, one of the most important pieces of the process. The shelter is searching for 3-7 acres of land; it must be zoned business and not disturb neighboring properties.

“I think this is going to be a cooperative effort and maybe multiple parties involved … to pull this together. I would not be averse to the county being one of those parties in the land acquisition side of things,” George said.

George also had conversations with the manager of the largest no-kill animal shelter in the country.

“She offered that they have done a number of building projects and they would be interested in providing any technical expertise, indoor design that they have already done,” he said.

Fundraising opportunities

Since the commissioners’ meeting, community members have stepped up to help fundraise for Pet Pals. Christy Helming of Mad Tatters Tattoo studio in Granby is holding a fundraiser to benefit the shelter. When someone gets inked with an animal-centric design, 100% of the proceeds go to Pet Pals. The fundraiser began on June 12 and runs until August 16.

Pet Pals is also hosting their annual fundraiser, the Virtual Doggie Dash. This is a fun run/walk that participants can do wherever they are. Participants register online, then get outdoors with their dog. Distance doesn’t matter – just submit a photo of the doggie run/walk one of three ways. Email the picture to info@gcpetpals.org , tag Pet Pals on Facebook at @GCPetPals, or post on Instagram with the hashtag #2023GCPPDoggieDash.

Each dollar raised helps Grand County animals, ensuring the shelter can continue to provide essential services. Residents can also donate directly to Pet Pals by visiting gcPetPals.org/partner or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 1972, Granby, CO 80446.

“Your contribution is key to keeping a shelter in Grand County,” Pet Pals wrote on their Facebook page, in a post about their recent fundraising efforts. “Your donation to our general fund will be designated to the new shelter build. Pet Pals knows that without your support we cannot accomplish this mission, so THANKS TO ALL OF YOU in advance for your generosity.”

In 2022, the Grand County animal shelter took care of over 250 animals. To learn more about the status of the future shelter or about Pet Pals’ services, please contact info@gcpetpals.org .