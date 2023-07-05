YOUR AD HERE »

Pets of week: Clementine and Frankenstein

News News |

Sky-Hi News Staff Report
Clementine and Frankenstein
Grand County Pet Pals/Courtesy Photo

Meet Clementine (all black) and Frankenstein (black and white). They are a bonded pair who are looking for their forever homes. Frankenstein is very outgoing and Clementine is getting better. They are 4.5 years old and would make a wonderful addition to your home.

Please call the shelter at 970-887-2988 if you would like to learn more or meet the pair.

Frankenstein
Grand County Pet Pals/Courtesy Photo
Clementine
Grand County Pet Pals/Courtesy Photo
More Like This, Tap A Topic
communitynewspet of the weekpets
Community
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 