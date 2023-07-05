Pets of week: Clementine and Frankenstein
Sky-Hi News Staff Report
Meet Clementine (all black) and Frankenstein (black and white). They are a bonded pair who are looking for their forever homes. Frankenstein is very outgoing and Clementine is getting better. They are 4.5 years old and would make a wonderful addition to your home.
Please call the shelter at 970-887-2988 if you would like to learn more or meet the pair.
