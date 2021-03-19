 Reader photo: Meet Rudy the mountain dog | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Reader photo: Meet Rudy the mountain dog

News News |

On the hill behind Innsbruck, Rudy the golden retriever surveys the county. Rudy was born in Oklahoma about 4.5 years ago, but he loved the mountains so much that he decided to make Granby his full-time home three years ago. According to his owner, Rudy loves snow — the more the better — and swimming in Lake Granby with his two “siblings” is also one of his favorites. Really, Rudy just loves everyone, every adventure and all food, although he has an intense dislike of magpies.
Courtesy Kerry Demandante

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more