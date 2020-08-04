Photos: 4-H kids bring some purr-sonality to cat show
This year’s 4-H cat show at the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo featured the biggest group of participants yet.
The children brought their cats in decorated crates, and the participants wore costumes to match. The kids got creative by tying in face masks with their costumes.
One by one, the participants answered questions asked by the judge and demonstrated their cat-handling abilities by lifting their feline, showing off its teeth and displaying its ears.
The Middle Park Fair and Rodeo continues through Sunday. Events include the 4-H horse speed events and queen’s barrel race Wednesday; the swine and beef shows Thursday; the sheep, goat and llama shows Friday; and the live auction and CPRA rodeo Saturday.
For more, go to http://www.middleparkfairandrodeo.com.
