Photos: A Grand season

The "western lights" are seen over Granby from Innsbruck early in the morning on Dec. 18, 2022. To see your photos featured online or in print, email news@skyhinews.com.
Paula Daniel Steinbacher/Courtesy photo

The month of December has brought plenty of magic to Grand County. To see your photos featured in print or online, email submissions to news@skyhinews.com.

Charlie Milverstedt, 12, enjoys some free skiing at Winter Park Resort on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Tricia Fernandes/Courtesy photo
A December mountain view from Grand Lake.
Georgette Parrish/Courtesy photo
Lake Granby is pictured on a clear December day.
Denise Greene/Courtesy photo
A Christmas tree is pictured at an intersection in Hot Sulphur Springs.
Emma Trainor/Sky-Hi News
Kane, 2, enjoys the Moffat Road Railroad Museum in December.
Emma Trainor/Sky-Hi News
