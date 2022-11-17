Photos: A strong day of giving in Granby for Mountain Family Center

Charitable giving became a strong trend in Granby on Thursday, Nov. 17, a week out from Thanksgiving as the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS and Middle Park Health donated what they collected from their food drives to Mountain Family Center and the Grand County Association of Realtors donated coats from their coat drive as well as $10,000 to the nonprofit.

After the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and EMS took the Golden Turkey Trophy last year, Middle Park Health won it back in the yearly Battle of the Medical Field Food Drive competition. The teams combined to donate thousands of food items and hundreds of dollars to Mountain Family Center.

The Grand County Association of Realtors brought several boxes of coats to the family center later in the day, along with a giant check to represent its donation to Mountain Family Center’s housing, utilities and Grand Seniors programs.