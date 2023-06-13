 Photos: Double rainbow across Grand County | SkyHiNews.com
Photos: Double rainbow across Grand County

Reader Steven Phillips submitted photos of the rainbows he took from his apartment. He wrote that although he is from Hawaii, and these were some of the best rainbows he has ever seen.
Steven Phillips/Courtesy image

Readers sent in photos from Fraser and Winter Park of a double rainbow June 8.

