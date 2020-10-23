Photos: East Troublesome Fire burns through Rocky Mountain National Park

Photos from Rocky Mountain National Park show the devastating East Troublesome Fire burning through familiar landmarks on the western side of the park.

Rocky officials said that there appears to be some structure loss on the west side of the part, but initial assessment indicates that it is minimal.

The fire spotted about 1.5 miles from the head of Tonahutu Creek to the head of Spruce Creek on Thursday, jumping the Continental Divide and forcing evacuations in Estes Park. Humidity levels helped to stop fire growth and officials said it has remained in that general location, which is near the same area as the Fern Lake Fire of 2012.

On the west side of the park, resources were focused on life and safety priorities along with ongoing evacuations. Numerous trees were down on the west side of Trail Ridge Road, north of the Green Mountain Trailhead, blocking that area as a means to evacuate on Wednesday night.

Weather was not as favorable on the west side of the park with low humidity and winds adding to fire growth. As of Thursday night, the fire had moved north of the Coyote Valley Trailhead.

All of Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed.