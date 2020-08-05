Photos, results from Shining Stars benefit 5K, half-marathon
Shining Stars benefit run
Saturday, Aug. 1 in Winter Park
Half marathon — Christy Aish, 1:37:06; Roger Sayre, 1:38:49; Logan Anderson, 1:39:31; Sean Youn, 1:40:57; George Braun, 1:44:05; Nik Lyon, 1:45:10; Kurt White, 1:48:54; Tyler Anderson, 1:49:29; Eric Wu, 1:52:55; Marcia Durniat, 1:53:06; Brandon Williams, 1:54:43; Rebecca Schiff, 1:55:22; Lauren Novo, 1:55:29; Carla Hammer, 1:57:07; Brian Faulkner, 1:59:05; Michael Durniat, 1:59:13; Ashley Faulkner, 1:59:22; Craig Heifer, 2:01:12; Michael Solomon, 2:01:40; Amanda Solomon, 2:02:10; Becca Norman, 2:02:50; Kaite Bland, 2:02:54; Ian McGrath, 2:04:18; Randi Pepper, 2:08:24; Mary Ward, 2:09:46; Julie Looney, 2:14:10; Alicia Pacalo, 2:15:14; Doreen Sumerlin, 2:15:28; Ali Huckins, 2:16:44; Julie Lind, 2:18:00; Hae Bolduc, 2:25:25; Stacy Kempher, 2:25:34; Brain Warren, 2:26:28; Rosa Amaya, 2:27:06; Karl Geib, 2:27:06; Christ Chateua, 2:29:13; Jack Sepple, 2:32:37; Andrew Hende, 2:32:37; Kendra Fortin, 2:41:02; Becky Weisinger, 2:43:50
5K Run — Audrey Heffner, 24:14; 2. Tracy Morton, 24:30; 3. Richard Cimino, 32:30; Kim Gustafson, 40:25; Marie Riley, 42:44; Margaret Riley, 42:44; Cheryl Marchionda, 48:14; and Katherine Riley, 53:26.
