Photos: Fun begins at Kremmling Days
Kremmling Days returned for its 71st year with everyone’s favorite traditions. On Saturday, folks ran the Mustang Mile down US Highway 40 before the annual parade down main street. Afterward, the Kremmling Fire Department set up the fireman’s games in town park featuring foot races, sack races and firefighter challenges.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Photos: Fun begins at Kremmling Days
Kremmling Days returned for its 71st year with everyone’s favorite traditions. On Saturday, folks ran the Mustang Mile down US Highway 40 before the annual parade down main street. Afterward, the Kremmling Fire Department set…