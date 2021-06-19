 Photos: Fun begins at Kremmling Days | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Fun begins at Kremmling Days

News News |

Show CaptionsHide Captions

Kremmling Days returned for its 71st year with everyone’s favorite traditions. On Saturday, folks ran the Mustang Mile down US Highway 40 before the annual parade down main street. Afterward, the Kremmling Fire Department set up the fireman’s games in town park featuring foot races, sack races and firefighter challenges.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
News

Photos: Fun begins at Kremmling Days

Kremmling Days returned for its 71st year with everyone’s favorite traditions. On Saturday, folks ran the Mustang Mile down US Highway 40 before the annual parade down main street. Afterward, the Kremmling Fire Department set…

See more