Photos: Granby Elementary goes for 2,021 cross-country laps

Fifth-grader Adam Verdejo rides down the hill on the cross-country ski course Thursday at Polhamus Park. Culminating with Granby Elementary’s second annual Ski-A-Thon — sponsored and organized by the Granby Elementary PTO — students concluded their three week cross-country ski unit Wednesday and Thursday. The students spent their PE class trying to circle the course enough times to reach the school-wide 2,021 lap goal.
Photos by Amy Golden / agolden@skyhinews.com
PE Aide Sam Parker speeds across the cross-country ski course at Polhamus Park on Thursday. Peter Butrimovich and Vince Baker with the town of Granby create and maintain the course including the fun hills.
Xia Dennis shows off her cross country skills on Thursday at Polhamus Park. Snow Mountain Ranch provided ski waxing and broken binding repairs, along with the course decor. The Raegner family also sponsored a Ski-A-Thon banner.
Westen Hidell treks across the course on Thursday at Polhamus Park. The top skier from each grade will get to slime the PE teacher, Maggie Keller, who organizes the Nordic ski program. Granby Ranch provided authentic ski passes to track the laps of students and participants.
Hailey Mason moves around the cross-country course on Thursday at Polhamus Park. Grand Nordic donated used skis and boots and Nordic Rocks donated the strap-on skis.

 

