PHOTOS: Granby Skatepark mural winners celebrated

Mackenzie Foote celebrated first place in the Granby Skatepark Mural Project, organized by the Granby Public Art Committee. The winners were chosen on June 21, National Go Skate Day.

Granby Public Art Committee/Courtesy Photo

The skatepark next to the Granby Library is a popular spot for both kids and adults.

Thanks to 10 local artists who took up paintbrushes and spray cans, the skatepark is a lot more colorful. The artists took part in a community mural project, organized by the Granby Public Art Committee. By the end of the project, dogs skateboarding, a bright pink 3D doughnut, eagles soaring, a majestic panther and many other scenes now adorn the skate features.

Edie Dafoe won second place in the Granby Skatepark Mural Project. Granby Public Art Committee/Courtesy Photo

On June 21, National Go Skate Day, the art committee celebrated the mural completion. Skateboarders and bikers of all ages flocked to the park, as the public checked out the bright artwork.

Attendees could then vote on their favorite artwork from the participating artists – Seth Blevins, Tommy Branon, Hansen Brown, Mikey Cross, Edie Dafoe, Mackenzie Foote, Sabra Forquer, Brian Garcia, Monica McFarlin and Echo Zoyiopoulos.

Mikey Cross won third place in the Granby Skatepark Mural Project. Granby Public Art Committee/Courtesy Photo

Then two committees voted on the final winners. Mackenzie Foote’s 3D doughnut won first place, adding brightness to a concave feature. Edie Dafoe won second place, with her dog skateboarding on a rainbow background. Mikey Cross earned third place – in her painting, eagles soar through a blue sky, clutching tiny skateboards.