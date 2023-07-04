PHOTOS: Grand Lake Regatta

Reader Jill Burkey sent in photos of sailboats racing each other during the Grand Lake Regatta. The boat race was hosted by the Grand Lake Yacht Club.

Jill Burkey/Courtesy Photo

Reader Jill Burkey sent in these photos of the June 25 Grand Lake Regatta. The local regatta boat race is more fun than a typical competition, as all types of watercraft can participate.

Burkey wrote to Sky-Hi News that her mother remembers watching the regatta every year. Burkey and her husband recently found a home near Shadow Mountain Lake to spend the summers, and live in Grand Junction the rest of the year.

Burkey also has a special connection to Grand Lake.

“My great-grandmother, Lela Davis, and her family founded Daven Haven Lodge in the late 1920s or early 1930s,” Burkey wrote. “My grandparents, William Stenten and Cathryn Davis, were married there in 1937, and my mom and aunt both met their husbands while working at the lodge in the 1960s.”

Daven Haven Lodge welcomes guests to stay in its quaint cabins close by the lake, and has only had two owners aside from the Davises in its long history. The original “main street” of Grand Lake runs in front of the lodge, which is now a secluded spot for visitors. Patrons have also enjoyed Daven Haven’s steakhouse and bar.

“I’m working on a book about Daven Haven and would love to hear stories and memories from anyone who has a Daven Haven connection,” Burkey wrote.

To reach Burkey, visit her website at JillBurkey.com .

Every summer, sailboats race around Grand Island in the regatta. Jill Burkey/Courtesy Photo