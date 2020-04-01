Photos: Grand Lake says thank you to first responders with parade
Folks in Grand Lake got creative with how to say thank you to first responders while keeping their social distance by having a parade.
On Wednesday afternoon, cars went from the Grand Lake Town Park, to the fire department, to the Grand Lake Center and through the post office parking lot. All the while, drivers waved, honked and held up homemade signs commending the fire department and employees at Middle Park Health.
About 30 cars participated in the parade and were greeted with enthusiasm by the first responders and other citizens.
Watch the parade:
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.