Photos: Grand Lake says thank you to first responders with parade

Folks in Grand Lake got creative with how to say thank you to first responders while keeping their social distance by having a parade.

On Wednesday afternoon, cars went from the Grand Lake Town Park, to the fire department, to the Grand Lake Center and through the post office parking lot. All the while, drivers waved, honked and held up homemade signs commending the fire department and employees at Middle Park Health.

About 30 cars participated in the parade and were greeted with enthusiasm by the first responders and other citizens.

Watch the parade: