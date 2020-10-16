Photos: Grand skies blacken in smoke from East Troublesome Fire
The East Troublesome Fire is burning outside Parshall. High winds are pushing the fire eastward along with high amounts of smoke.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has expanded the pre-evacuation area due to the growth of the fire to the west side of US Highway 34 and east of Highway 125. Go to http://www.co.grand.co.us/1354/East-Troublesome-Fire for the most recent evacuation updates.
Read the most recent update on the fire here.
