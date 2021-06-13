Photos: Hot Sulphur Days returns for 56th year

Hot Sulphur Springs’ summer kicked off this weekend with all sorts of favorite traditions.

The 56th annual Hot Sulphur Days brought the town together for a weekend of events. On Friday night, kids enjoyed a carnival while judges tasted all kinds of pie.

Following Saturday’s pancake breakfast, a parade marched from Pioneer Park to Town Park. Parade goers made it to the park to enjoy the delicious Smokin’ BBQ Lunch, which transitioned into games, kit flying and the drama of the Greased Pole Contest.

The evening ended with live music and fireworks in the park.