PHOTOS: Kowtown Gravel race

Bicyclists participate in the Kowtown bike race in Kremmling.
Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

Hundreds of bikers raced in the inaugural Kowtown Gravel race on July 1. Bikers took off from West Grand High School and traveled throughout Kremmling on three different courses.

Ready, set, race – bikers line up at the start of the Kowtown Gravel Race.
Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News
All levels of racers competed during Kowtown Gravel.
Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

