PHOTOS: Kremmling Days celebration features march, cliff golf

Kremmling Days didn’t look like it usually does this year, but the traditional events were able to go on with a few tweaks to help participants follow social distancing guidelines.

Traditionally, the two day celebration features a parade, cliff golf and other events in town. This weekend, the event started with a drive-in movie Friday night at the Hockey Rink.

Saturday’s parade was transformed into a march to follow the state’s safer at home guidelines. Cars, OHVs, walkers, bikers and more moved down Kremmling’s main street instead. Crowds were spread out along the stretch of road and waved as familiar faces walked by.

Folks made their way to cliff golf after the march. Overlooking Kremmling, golfers hit balls off the cliffs aiming for buckets down below for a chance to win a prize.

Support Local Journalism Donate



For more on this year’s changes: