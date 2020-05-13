PHOTOS | Living history in Kremmling
Students from Kremmling Elementary produced a living wax museum in the school’s parking lot on Tuesday. For their part, the students researched the roles and dressed up in appropriate attire to portray important historic figures including Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Dr. Seuss, Jane Goodall and more. Members of the public were then invited to the school to see the students’ presentations while observing social distancing guidelines.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User