Photos: Middle Park boys vs. Moffat County
Down by 15 points at the end of the first half, the Middle Park boys basketball team fired back in the third quarter. The two teams were even in the fourth frame, and Moffat County escaped with 76-70 victory Feb. 5, 2021 in Granby. | Photos by Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
News
Neguse to host wildfire listening session
Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse will be hosting a virtual listening session with other lawmakers to discuss wildfire recovery and mitigation efforts.