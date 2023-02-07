Photos: Plenty of catches at 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Contest

Youngsters show off the trout they caught during the 35th annual 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Contest. Participants drilled holes and dropped their lines in Grand Lake, Lake Granby and Shadow Mountain Reservoir from Jan. 27-29, 2023.

As the Crow Flies Production/Courtesy Photo

Despite lots of snow, participants in the 35th annual 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Contest were all smiles with their catches. The contest, hosted by Destination Granby, took place at Grand Lake, Lake Granby and Shadow Mountain Reservoir from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29. Participants snowmobiled or trekked to their spots and enjoyed views of snow-covered pines across the ice.

Participants could pitch a tent away from the crowds if they wanted to enjoy the peace of the lake, or team up with others for a day of camaraderie. Rainbow, Mackinaw (lake) and brown trout swam beneath the ice, popping up to feed in the morning and afternoon, giving anglers a chance for that big catch.

After drilling his first few holes through the ice, participant Billy Van Hauen lowered a fish finder in the dark water to determine if he was at the right depth for his target — rainbow trout. Once he knew he was in the right spot, he set up his tent and settled in.

“I’ve never fished in a competition before, so it was nice to be a part of something,” Van Hauen said. “This is my first year ice fishing; it’s great being on the ice and the views are beautiful.”

Dogs bundled up like their owners to enjoy a day on the ice.

As the Crow Flies Production/Courtesy Photo

Although recent warm weather meant anglers didn’t have to fight negative temperatures, it also made conditions slushy and difficult to navigate. However, many anglers persevered, walking home with not only their catch, but money and raffle prizes. Both kids experiencing their first time ice fishing and veterans who had competed for years were able to reel in fish. Then it was time to head to the weigh station manned by Dan Shannon of Fishing with Bernie and Sarah Cichon-Douglas, the executive director of Destination Granby. Once all the catches were weighed the winners were announced.

For a full list of results, visit DestinationGranby.com .