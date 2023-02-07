Photos: Plenty of catches at 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Contest
Despite lots of snow, participants in the 35th annual 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Contest were all smiles with their catches. The contest, hosted by Destination Granby, took place at Grand Lake, Lake Granby and Shadow Mountain Reservoir from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29. Participants snowmobiled or trekked to their spots and enjoyed views of snow-covered pines across the ice.
Participants could pitch a tent away from the crowds if they wanted to enjoy the peace of the lake, or team up with others for a day of camaraderie. Rainbow, Mackinaw (lake) and brown trout swam beneath the ice, popping up to feed in the morning and afternoon, giving anglers a chance for that big catch.
After drilling his first few holes through the ice, participant Billy Van Hauen lowered a fish finder in the dark water to determine if he was at the right depth for his target — rainbow trout. Once he knew he was in the right spot, he set up his tent and settled in.
“I’ve never fished in a competition before, so it was nice to be a part of something,” Van Hauen said. “This is my first year ice fishing; it’s great being on the ice and the views are beautiful.”
Although recent warm weather meant anglers didn’t have to fight negative temperatures, it also made conditions slushy and difficult to navigate. However, many anglers persevered, walking home with not only their catch, but money and raffle prizes. Both kids experiencing their first time ice fishing and veterans who had competed for years were able to reel in fish. Then it was time to head to the weigh station manned by Dan Shannon of Fishing with Bernie and Sarah Cichon-Douglas, the executive director of Destination Granby. Once all the catches were weighed the winners were announced.
For a full list of results, visit DestinationGranby.com.
Jan. 27
Mackinaw
First – Shane Parker, 2.335 lbs.
Rainbow
First – Ralph Macchione, 3.265 lbs.
Brown
First – Paul Dicks, 2.240 lbs.
Grand Slam (mackinaw, rainbow, brown, kokanee)
First – Nathan Macchione, 6.260 lbs.
Big Fish
Eric Kenealy
Youth 5 & Under
First – Braxton Biermann, 2.035 lbs.
Youth 6-9
First – Jaxson Hennington, 2.185 lbs.
Youth 10-14
First – Jasmine Martinez, 2.035 lbs.
Youth 15-17
First – Tyler Harms, 2.010 lbs.
Jan. 28
Mackinaw
First – Chase Parker; 2.305 lbs.
Rainbow
1st – Ken Walter, 3.855 lbs.
Brown
First – Nathan Macchione; 3.130 lbs.
Grand Slam
First – Allen Macchione, 7.400 lbs.
Big Fish
Cameron Turner
Youth 5 & Under
First – Braxton Biermann, 2.035 lbs.
Youth 6-9
First – Gavin Beaver, 1.795 lbs.
Youth 10-14
First – Rider Hall, 1.990 lbs.
Youth 15-17
First – Connor Fails, 1.895 lbs.
Jan. 29
Mackinaw
First – Wayne Berg, 2.495 lbs.
Rainbow
First – Nick Melcher, 5.055 lbs.
Brown
First – Jesse Zamora, 2.420 lbs.
Grand Slam
First – Seth Reed, 6.165 lbs.
Big Fish
Ronnie Romero
Youth 5 & Under
First – Sadie Macchione, 1.750 lbs.
Youth 6-9
First – Regan Richardson, 1.755 lbs.
Youth 10-14
First – Brian Segu, 1.775 lbs.
Youth 15-17
First – DJ Kohlwey, 2.005 lbs.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.