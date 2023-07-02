PHOTOS: Roping and riding at the Granby Rodeo
Photographer Soren Marina recently shared these photos of cowboys and cowgirls in action at the Granby Rodeo. At the Flying Heels Arena, riders of all ages participate – from youngsters grabbing onto some wool for mutton bustin’, to brave bronc riders holding tight to the saddle for eight seconds.
The Granby Rodeo puts on a true western show, beloved by locals and visitors. For the July 4th weekend, the Rodeo will light up even brighter with fireworks on July 3.
Also to celebrate Independence Day, the Westernaires will perform in the arena from July 1-3. The Westernaires, ages 9 to 19 years old, show off impressive choreography and acrobatic skill on horseback.
The Granby Rodeo is every Saturday in June and July, including July 2-3 for Independence Day celebrations. The junior rodeo starts at 1 p.m. and the open rodeo starts at 7 p.m. Online tickets for July 3 sell out fast; there are walk-up sales at the gate, but attendees need to be in line by 5 p.m.
Grab your hats and boots and visit GranbyRodeo.com to get ready for a western show.
