PHOTOS: Roping and riding at the Granby Rodeo

Photographer Soren Marina shared photos of wranglers racing across the Flying Heels Arena at the Granby Rodeo. Team roping is a popular western tradition, as two wranglers (a header and heeler) work together.

©SorenMarinaPhotography/Courtesy Photo

Photographer Soren Marina recently shared these photos of cowboys and cowgirls in action at the Granby Rodeo. At the Flying Heels Arena, riders of all ages participate – from youngsters grabbing onto some wool for mutton bustin’, to brave bronc riders holding tight to the saddle for eight seconds.

The Granby Rodeo puts on a true western show, beloved by locals and visitors. For the July 4th weekend, the Rodeo will light up even brighter with fireworks on July 3.

Also to celebrate Independence Day, the Westernaires will perform in the arena from July 1-3. The Westernaires, ages 9 to 19 years old, show off impressive choreography and acrobatic skill on horseback.

The Granby Rodeo is every Saturday in June and July, including July 2-3 for Independence Day celebrations. The junior rodeo starts at 1 p.m. and the open rodeo starts at 7 p.m. Online tickets for July 3 sell out fast; there are walk-up sales at the gate, but attendees need to be in line by 5 p.m.

Grab your hats and boots and visit GranbyRodeo.com to get ready for a western show.

Bull riding is the highlight of the rodeo. Riders pit their skill against a bull weighing more than 1,000 pounds that is determined to buck riders off. ©SorenMarinaPhotography/Courtesy Photo

Team ropers swing their lassos to catch the head and heel of the steer. ©SorenMarinaPhotography/Courtesy Photo

A cowboy readies to lasso the steer’s hoof as his partner has lassoed the steer’s head. ©SorenMarinaPhotography/Courtesy Photo