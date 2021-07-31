 Photos: Shining Stars 5K benefit run | SkyHiNews.com
Photos: Shining Stars 5K benefit run

Eli Pace
  

Shining Stars held its Winter Park Half Marathon and 5K at Grand Park in Fraser on Saturday, July 31. The runs featured close to 200 participants, and all proceeds from the event benefit the Shining Stars Foundation, a nonprofit that provides programs for children and families facing pediatric cancer.

