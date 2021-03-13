Photos: Stampede prevails at Snow Mountain Ranch
The 2020 Snow Mountain Ranch Stampede was one of first events canceled by COVID-19 pandemic last year, which made this year’s Stampede extra special.
The popular annual Nordic race came with a couple health protocol adjustments including a rolling start to the races. Saturday’s was the freestyle race and Sunday is the classic race for the cross-country skiers.
Racers have the option to complete a 10K, 25K or 50K. Those who complete a 25K or 50K race both days this weekend will receive a Ranch Hand or Ranch Boss belt buckle for their efforts.
There was also a free 2K fun race available for young cross-country skiers beforehand.
