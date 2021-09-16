PHOTOS: Steamboat’s rising stars celebrated at 20 Under 40 event

The newest group of 20 Under 40 honorees were celebrated Wednesday at the Yampa River Botanic Park in Steamboat Springs. The event is hosted by Steamboat Pilot & Today in partnership with the Young Professionals Network. Alpine Bank was the event’s presenting sponsor.
With this year’s Class of 2021, 100 young rising stars in the Routt County community have been honored since the program began in 2016. 20 Under 40 recognizes outstanding young professionals in the community for their career accomplishments and contributions to the community.
This year’s winners included Caitlyn Bambenek, Katie Carroll, Kelly Cook, Bill Crosby, Ian Frazier, Peter Hall, Emily Hines, Adrienne Idsal, Lennae Jenkins, Matt Johnson, Patrick Johnston, Kelly Latterman, Michael Marchand, Laraine Martin, Nelly Navarro, Jason Regan, Angelica Salinas, Maggie Taylor, Renzo Walton and Rebecca Williams.
