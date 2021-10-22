Photos: Students reflect on community, resiliency in first ever Granby ArtWalk

Granby opened the town’s first ever ArtWalk on Thursday by commemorating the year anniversary of the East Troublesome Fire.

Student art was displayed throughout Granby, exploring ideas relating to resilience, gratitude and community while honoring first responders, neighbors and strangers who came to the community’s aid during the East Troublesome Fire and its aftermath.

The art will remain on display for the next two weeks at these locations:

• Granby Town Hall — Granby Elementary School

• Never Summer Brewery — Fraser Valley Elementary

• Brickhouse 40 — Middle Park High School

• Rocky Mountain Roastery — East Grand Middle School