Photos: Students reflect on community, resiliency in first ever Granby ArtWalk
Granby opened the town’s first ever ArtWalk on Thursday by commemorating the year anniversary of the East Troublesome Fire.
Student art was displayed throughout Granby, exploring ideas relating to resilience, gratitude and community while honoring first responders, neighbors and strangers who came to the community’s aid during the East Troublesome Fire and its aftermath.
The art will remain on display for the next two weeks at these locations:
• Granby Town Hall — Granby Elementary School
• Never Summer Brewery — Fraser Valley Elementary
• Brickhouse 40 — Middle Park High School
• Rocky Mountain Roastery — East Grand Middle School
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Photos: Students reflect on community, resiliency in first ever Granby ArtWalk
Granby opened the town’s first ever ArtWalk on Thursday by commemorating the year anniversary of the East Troublesome Fire.