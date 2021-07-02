Photos: Two wheel rides kick off Fourth of July
Granby began a weekend’s worth of Fourth of July celebrations with the Family Bike Parade on Friday.
Before taking off, families had the chance to glam up their bikes with decorations provided by Granby Ranch. The large group then biked around Granby before returning to Polhamus Park with the option to cool off with a treat from Kona Ice.
