Pick your presentation for rainbows, browns

Local lakes are fishing well right now for many different kinds of species.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Here is your Middle Park fishing report for the week of July 13.

Grand Lake: The lake is continuing to fish well for all species. Timing is critical due to the increased temperature of the water. Currently, the water is ranging from 66-69 degrees on the surface.

Rainbows and browns continue to be caught on many different presentations. Fly and bubble, spinners and spoons and jerkbaits are all getting bit right now. It is very important to be fishing before the sun hits the water. The fish seem to turn off a bit as soon as the sun starts to raise the temps. Focus your efforts on shallow flats that have deep water nearby.

Lake trout are being caught consistently even with the warmer water. However, they are definitely sliding off on deep edges of structure in the 60-90 foot range. Smaller jigs with a very small piece of sucker meat has been the best results.

When boating on Grand Lake, please make sure to keep an eye out for all of the people in kayaks, paddleboats and on paddle boards. They are starting to use the entire lake, thus making boat travel a little more dangerous. Please do your part, pay close attention to your surroundings and help ensure everyone’s safety on the water.

Williams Fork: Water capacity is 100%. Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The surface temp is 63 degrees, warming to 66 by day’s end. The “catch your limit” size lake trout are biting well until midday.

Look for them in 70-90 feet of water. Small tubes or grubs tipped with sucker meat are producing fish. Rainbows are rising for bugs throughout the day. Cast small spinners or spoons at rises early and late in the day.

Shore fishermen are catching rainbows bottom fishing with bait around the campgrounds. Northern pike are hitting a little better this summer due to a slightly reduced food supply. Look for them in the shallow bays on the west side of the lake. A northern that’s “in the mood” will hit pretty much any lure. Kokanee is slow due to low population. Koke trollers are hooking up with small lake trout.

Lake Granby: Rainbows are rising to hatches along the shorelines. Small spoons or flies cast to the rises have been very productive. During the day, power bait or worms have been getting a few.

Lake trout are moving deeper, and 60-90 feet seems to have a good amount of fish. Tubes and spoons tipped with sucker meat are working very well.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.