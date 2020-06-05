Pike starting to heat up, trout moving deeper

Here is your Grand County fishing report for the week of June 1. Fishing has been very good and should be for the coming weeks. Lake trout are leaving the shallows, and the pike fishing should be heating up.

Grand Lake: The inlets are flowing well and fishing has been good. Rainbows and browns are being caught all along the shorelines on crankbaits and spoons. Lake trout are scattered throughout the lake, small plastics tipped with sucker worked right on the bottom have been producing.

Temps are in the high 40s and there is a lot of runoff and rainwater flowing into the lake. Inlets have been good for browns and rainbows. Fish the current edge with jerkbaits and paddletails for brown trout, and try drifting small tubes or casting small spoons for rainbows. Lake trout are showing up from 30-70 feet on bottom and suspended. Small curly tails with a ½ ounce jig head has been versatile for both deep and shallow lake trout fishing.

Williams Fork: Water capacity is 91%. Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Surface temp is in the low 50s early in the AM warming to 58-plus on a sunny day. Afternoon winds are blowing the warm surface water to the east side of the lake.

Lake trout are starting to transition from shallow to deeper water as the lake is warming up fast this year. Look for them in 45-75 feet of water. The lake trout bite is fair to good depending on the day. We are catching on small grubs or tube jigs tipped with sucker meat, but need to move frequently to stay on a biting fish.

Northern Pike are slow but can be found in the warm shallows sunning. Slow moving suspending or floating baits may produce a hit. Kokanee are very slow due to low population. Bottom fisherman are catching some rainbows on worms or power bait around the campgrounds. Casting the inlet with small spinners early and late in the day should yield some hits.

Water temp is around 58 degrees and the water level is roughly five feet down. Lake trout are being found in 45-70 feet of water. Jigging plastics 2-4 inches tipped with sucker meat along the bottom has produced most of the lake trout. Pike are about done spawning and are being caught in 8-15 feet of water around inlets and flats.

Lake Granby: Water temp is about 55 degrees. Lake Trout have left the shallows and have started their early summer patterns. Look for them in 30-80 feet of water. Tubes and spoons are working very well. Brown trout continue to eat crank baits and soft plastics fished near rocky areas. Rainbows are being caught in the backs of bays and by running water. Worms seem to be working very well.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.