Pipeline-related repairs to close section of Forest Service Road 128 at Trail Creek this week

A Denver Water project to repair buried water pipeline-related infrastructure will require closure of a section of Forest Service Road 128 at Trail Creek near Tabernash, between Monday, August 8, and Friday, August 12. Detours will continue to provide access to Meadow Creek Reservoir and Devils Thumb Trailhead.

The closure will alter routes to two key access points:

Visitors will be able to access the Devils Thumb Trailhead from the south, via Forest Service Road 128 (the Water Board Road). However, the closure will prevent access to the Devils Thumb Trailhead from County Road 84.

The closure will prevent access to Meadow Creek Reservoir from the south, via Forest Service Road 128. Access to the reservoir will only be possible via CR 84.

This will be a full closure, affecting both motorized and non-motorized traffic. Detours will be identified at several locations in the vicinity of the closure. The repairs are critical for operation of the Meadow Creek pipeline as well as for protecting Forest Service Road 128.