Pipeline work begins Monday near Meadow Creek Reservoir
A Denver Water project will be impacting northern access points on Water Board Road near the Meadow Creek Reservoir starting Monday.
The Meadow Creek Pipeline improvements includes installing new manholes into the pipeline at six locations on National Forest System lands along the northern section of the Water Board Road, including tree cutting.
The improvements will help repair leaks in the pipeline, and work is expected through mid-November.
Construction will be active 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Intermittent delays at the access points will be necessary to complete portions of the project. The contractor will allow for passing vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians during the construction.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User