Pipeline work begins Monday near Meadow Creek Reservoir

A Denver Water project will be impacting northern access points on Water Board Road near the Meadow Creek Reservoir starting Monday.

The Meadow Creek Pipeline improvements includes installing new manholes into the pipeline at six locations on National Forest System lands along the northern section of the Water Board Road, including tree cutting.

The improvements will help repair leaks in the pipeline, and work is expected through mid-November.

Construction will be active 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Intermittent delays at the access points will be necessary to complete portions of the project. The contractor will allow for passing vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians during the construction.