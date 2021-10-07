Plagued by injuries, Panthers soccer responds with shutout victory

Middle Park’s Osiel Sandoval controls the ball at midfield as the Panthers defeat The Pinnacle 4-0 on Wednesday at MPHS.

Eli Pace/Sky-Hi News

Middle Park defeated The Pinnacle 4-0 Wednesday in a game where the Panthers took the field without two key players and came into it as underdogs, but still dominated.

After dropping three out of four contests to begin the season, Middle Park caught fire and reeled off five straight victories, most of them Class 3A Frontier League games.

During that stretch, the Panthers put away Bennett, Sheridan, Jefferson, Bruce Randolph and KIPP Denver. Even more impressive, they did it with five shutout victories, and the Panthers put up 10 goals against each vs. Bennett and Sheridan.

However, Middle Park’s win streak ended with 5-0 loss to Vail Mountain on Monday. The Panthers played tight throughout the first half and were down 1-0 going into the second.

In the second half, however, junior starter Corbin Solomon was threatening to score on a fast break when a defender collided with him, tripping up Solomon and causing him to injure his collarbone when he hit the ground.

In another huge blow to the team, senior Adrian Rios, last year’s leading scorer, recently dislocated his elbow during a team practice.

Running shorthanded and without two key players, Middle Park responded Wednesday as the team played The Pinnacle at MPHS.

Coming into Wednesday’s home game, The Pinnacle was favored to win and ranked ahead of Middle Park. Apparently, nobody told the Panthers that, though, because they dominated and won with another shutout.

Coach Jordy McNamee is holding out hope his injured players might return, but at this point, it appears that both Solomon and Rios will be out for the remainder of the boys soccer season.

After Wednesday’s game, McNamee was beyond happy with the team’s performance, especially with two of its core players sidelined and coming off the loss to Vail Mountain.

The coach simply said the boys’ response to the adversity they’ve faced over the last week has been “big.”

Up next, Middle Park (6-1, 6-4) will play on the road vs. DSST: Montview in an important league game on Saturday.

After that, the Panthers will be home again against Colorado Rocky Mountain Carbondale on Tuesday. That game will mark Middle Park’s senior night, and with six seniors on the team, McNamee hopes that people will come out to cheer them on.