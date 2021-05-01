Plans solidify for Grand’s high school graduations

The Middle Park High School Class of 2020 parades through Granby as part of last year’s COVID-safe graduation ceremony. This year, Middle Park grads will go through town in the back of stylish convertibles.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Instead of golf carts, Middle Park High School graduates will be parading the streets in the back of stylish convertibles this year.

Following the graduation ceremony, members of the Mustang Car Club of Colorado will escort the Middle Park Class of 2021 through the streets of Granby. Folks are encouraged to line the streets of Granby to celebrate the graduates.

The memorable ceremony rivals last years golf cart graduation, which took place on the football field before parading through town.

This year’s route will be shared at least a week before the event. The cars will be available for viewing in the main parking lot before the graduation ceremony begins.

The graduation ceremony itself will take place in the new gym. Each student will be allowed three guests to attend in person, and the ceremony will also be live streamed.

Middle Park graduation is scheduled 10 a.m. May 29. All plans are subject to change based on updated guidelines.

West Grand High School’s graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 took place in the school’s parking lot with families distanced by cars. The high school is still finalizing graduation plans.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office

West Grand High School is still working out the details of its graduation ceremony but will finalize plans soon. The West Grand graduation is also scheduled for 10 a.m. May 29.

Last year, the high school held their graduation ceremony in the school parking lot with families and friends watching from truck beds and car roofs, concluding with their own parade through town.

West Grand principal Elizabeth Bauer explained that the school is making sure both students and parents are able to voice their wishes for graduation before making final decisions.