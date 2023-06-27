Play pickleball with the Granby Recreation Department

The Granby Recreation Department is offering pickleball lessons this summer. Instructor Bill Weber will lead lessons on Tuesdays, at the courts at Polhamus Park.

Granby Recreation Department/Courtesy Photo

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation, thanks to its accessibility. The sport is played everywhere by everyone, from young children in gym class, to super athletes competing in front of thousands of fans.

The Granby Recreation Department is now offering pickleball lessons for all levels of players. Instructor Bill Weber will lead lessons on Tuesdays, with two classes to choose from – adult intro to pickleball (2-3 p.m.) or adult drills and skills (3-4 p.m.). Individuals can sign up for a four-week session or for a drop-in class. Racquets are available for use and pre-registration is requested.

All lessons are held at the Town of Granby’s courts, located at Polhamus Park. The cost is $80 for a four-week session or $25 for a drop-in class.

Pickleball is the fusion of a variety of sports, including tennis, ping-pong and badminton. The game is ideal for people with experience playing a racquet sport and who have good hand eye coordination. Pickleball also has a short learning curve, so even beginners can excel.

Pickleball has been previously typecast as a sport for retirees, but its versatility is attracting younger people. In fact, pickleball was invented in the 1960s by a man who wanted a game he could play with his children.

Pickleball has become a popular sport for all ages. Sky-Hi News archive photo

According to the 2023 Association of Pickleball Players’ Participation Report , 14% of Americans ages 18 and up played pickleball between August 2021 and August 2022, equaling 36.5 million players. The number of people enjoying pickleball has soared since 2021, when 4.8 million people hit the court.

For more information or to register for Granby Rec offerings, contact the Department at 970-887-3961 or visit TownOfGranby.com/Recreation .

Other upcoming Granby Rec offerings:

Several different completely fit classes will help community members stay in shape. Their spring schedule includes: Never Miss a Monday (Mondays, 5:15 p.m.); SOULfusion (Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:00 a.m.); Fit For Life (Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.); Work It All (Wednesdays, 5:15 p.m.); and Zumba (Thursdays, 5:30 p.m.).

Classes are ongoing and are held at the Granby Community Building. The cost is $45 for an 8 punch card, or $7 drop in fee. For more information, please call Granby Rec or just show up for a class.

The Gut Buster 5K is back for its 35th year July 1, and it will be a color run. The untimed fun run will start at 10:30 a.m. outside Destination Granby and features color, music and a foam party at the finish. Registration is open now and fees range from $15-20, or $65 for a family.