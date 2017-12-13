Players hit the court around Grand County

Basketball season kicked off for Middle Park and West Grand High Schools respectively late last month, though both the Panthers' and Mustangs' boys and girls teams have struggled out of the gate, collecting a combined 4-11 record in the early going.

With two games for each team this week, including big head-to-head matchups between West Grand and Middle Park, both schools will have a chance to turn their luck around.

West Grand Girls Basketball

The lady Mustangs and Head Coach Elizabeth Bauer find themselves sitting at 1-4, skidding after a promising 45-30 opening night victory against Loveland Classical at the 2017-18 Front Range Baptist Invitational. The Mustangs dropped the next two games of the tournament against Heritage Christian (48-29) and Front Range Baptist (47-42) before losing games on the road to Gilpin County (42-36) and Vail Christian (54-26).

The West Grand Girls have been outscored 191-133 during the four game losing streak, but a trip back to Grand County might help turn things in the right direction. The Mustangs take on the Middle Park Panthers in another road game on Dec. 14, before finally making their first appearance in front of the home crowd on Dec. 15 against the 2-2 Clear Creek Golddiggers.

Middle Park Girls Basketball

The Middle Park girls, led by Head Coach Mike Reigan, are sitting at a pedestrian 1-2 to kick off the season, splitting an opening day 48-25 loss at Summit and 41-32 loss at Bishop Machebeuf, with a dominant 55-11 stomping of Frontier Academy.

Up next for the Panthers is a tough matchup against SkyView Academy in the home opener on Dec. 13. The SkyView Hawks are currently 3-2 and are outscoring opponents 223-163 on the season, with their only significant blemish coming last week in a disappointing 41-29 loss to Denver Christian at home.

The Panthers stay at home for a county rivalry game against the West Grand Mustangs on Dec. 14.

West Grand Boys Basketball

The Mustang boys have managed the most success of Grand County teams so far this season, mustering an even 2-2 record thus far under Head Coach Leo Pesch. West Grand got on the board early after a convincing 56-34 opening day victory against Loveland Classical in the 2017-18 Front Range Baptist Invitational, but fell to both Heritage Christian (60-45) and Front Range Baptist (59-25), heavily mirroring the start to the girls' season.

The Mustangs bounced back last week though after a close three-point victory to Gilpin County brought them back up to .500.

Up next for West Grand is a battle for county supremacy at Middle Park High School, taking on the 0-3 Panthers on Dec. 14 before finally making their home opener against Clear Creek on Dec. 15.

Middle Park Boys Basketball

The Jeff Ehlert led Panthers find themselves in the cellar to start the year, accumulating a disappointing 0-3 record after early losses at Summit High School (86-53), Frontier Academy (54-41) and Bishop Machebeuf (39-36).

The Panthers have a date with the 2-2 SkyView Academy Hawks in Highlands Ranch on Dec. 13 for their home opener, before taking on the 2-2 West Grand Mustangs at home on the Dec. 14.