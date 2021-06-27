Polar plunge raises cold hard cash for cancer fund

The sun broke through the clouds in Grand Lake just in time to warm the several dozen costumed Polar Plunge participants as they braved the icy waters.

On Sunday, Mountain Family Center and Taking Steps for Cancer hosted the fourth annual polar plunge to raise money for local families dealing with cancer diagnoses. This year, several teams and individuals raised over $36,000 for the fund, which pays for cancer related expenses including travel, pharmacy, lodging and meal needs.

Grand Lake Trustee Ernie Bjorkman told the crowd they’d be plunging into 54 degree water and thanked everyone gathered for their support for the nonprofit. Once awards were given out for the largest group, the best costumes and most raised, the divers lined up on the shore of Grand Lake, while the “chickens” watched on from the dock.

Some participants managed the chill so well, they went back for a second round, wading into the waters.

Katie Stuval, community programs manager for Mountain Family Center, said the plunge has gathered momentum each year and this year’s event was one of the largest.

“We’re super excited to finally get in the water together,” Stuval said, noting last year’s dispersed format due to the pandemic.

The polar plunge is one of four annual events to raise money for Taking Steps for Cancer. Donations to the fund can be made at http://www.mountainfamilycenter.org/mfc-cancer-fund/ .