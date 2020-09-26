Pole Creek Ladies end season with 3 clubs, putter

Jeanne Nicoulin is shown here after she nailed a hole in one on Meadow No. 4 at 85 yards away using a pitching wedge while playing in the Pole Creek Ladies golf league.

Courtesy Pole Creek Ladies

The Pole Creek Ladies golf league closed out their season on Thursday with a Three Clubs and a Putter tournament.

For the contest, the ladies chose three clubs and their putter and had to leave the rest of the clubs in their cars.

The winners were (low Gross) 1. Mary Byerrum, 85; 2. Susie Noel, 92; 3. Maggy Helm, 95; (low net) 1. Dar Klancke, 74; 2. (tie) Candice Kiesow and Beth Daniel, 78.

The league will resume play again in the spring. Anyone interested in joining them should go to polecreekladiesgolf.com.