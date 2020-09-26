Pole Creek Ladies end season with 3 clubs, putter
The Pole Creek Ladies golf league closed out their season on Thursday with a Three Clubs and a Putter tournament.
For the contest, the ladies chose three clubs and their putter and had to leave the rest of the clubs in their cars.
The winners were (low Gross) 1. Mary Byerrum, 85; 2. Susie Noel, 92; 3. Maggy Helm, 95; (low net) 1. Dar Klancke, 74; 2. (tie) Candice Kiesow and Beth Daniel, 78.
The league will resume play again in the spring. Anyone interested in joining them should go to polecreekladiesgolf.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User