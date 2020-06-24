Pole Creek Ladies Golf results
The Pole Creek Ladies played a “Pick a Pro” tournament on June 18. Before they started their round, the ladies picked a pro from the Heritage Tournament and combined their scores with the ladies’ round to determine the winners.
The winners were (low gross) 1. Lori Myers, 2. (tie) Mary Byerrum and Deb Kohlwey, 3. Maggy Helm; (low net) 1. Linda Moore, 2. Cindy Moynahan, 3. (tie) Mary Brooks, Julie Richards and Nancy Carmack. Deb Kohlwey had the fewest putts with 28 and Mary Brooks had two chip-ins and Rose Reed had one.
