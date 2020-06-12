Pole Creek Ladies golf results

The Pole Creek Ladies golf league hosted its âRally for a Cureâ breast cancer tournament on Thursday July 11. The annual tournament hosted by Cathy Malone and her team raised $2,131 for the Susan G Komen Foundation. Sue Brooks and Bob Colosimo won the prize for wearing the most pink. Cathy Malone won a brand new golf bag for being the closet to the pin on Ranch No. 2. Other prizes included: Womenâs long drive, Helen Brown; Menâs long drive, John Riddell; Closet to the pin, Nancy Wirick, Tom Newton, Keith Stott.

The Pole Creek Ladies golf league played a Best Ball Foursome tournament on Thursday, in which one best net ball was recorded on each hole for the game.

The large field of players enjoyed weather, and the winning team was Maggy Helm, Wendy Kohrt, Sandy Williams and Norma Colosimo at 58. In second place were Mary Byerrum, Diane Bishop, Jeanne Anne MacDonald, Linda Wenzek-Barth at 61.

There was a three-way tie for third between Pat Riddell, Sue Seemann, Vanessa Reiter and Jeanne Nicoulin; Janet Conneely, Beth Daniel, Kate Labelle and Darlene Klancke; and Mary Brooks, Kris Ramer, Madelyne Stevens and Rose Reed, all at 62.

The chip in pot was shared with Sandy Williams with two and Mary Brooks with one. Sandy Williams had the fewest putts with 26.