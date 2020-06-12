Pole Creek Ladies golf results
The Pole Creek Ladies golf league played a Best Ball Foursome tournament on Thursday, in which one best net ball was recorded on each hole for the game.
The large field of players enjoyed weather, and the winning team was Maggy Helm, Wendy Kohrt, Sandy Williams and Norma Colosimo at 58. In second place were Mary Byerrum, Diane Bishop, Jeanne Anne MacDonald, Linda Wenzek-Barth at 61.
There was a three-way tie for third between Pat Riddell, Sue Seemann, Vanessa Reiter and Jeanne Nicoulin; Janet Conneely, Beth Daniel, Kate Labelle and Darlene Klancke; and Mary Brooks, Kris Ramer, Madelyne Stevens and Rose Reed, all at 62.
The chip in pot was shared with Sandy Williams with two and Mary Brooks with one. Sandy Williams had the fewest putts with 26.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User