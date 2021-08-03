Pole Creek Ladies play red tee, gold tee tournament

On Thursday, the Pole Creek Ladies golf league played a Gold Tee/Red Tee tournament with the field of players divided. Those with a course handicap 24 and under played gold tees; the rest played the ladies red tees.

The winners were (gold tee, low gross)1. Lori Myers, 93; 2. Wendy Kohrt, 94; 3. (tie) Mary Byerrum and Susan Odneal, 96; (low net) 1. Rose Reed, 69; 2. (tie) Maggy Helm and Linda Moore, 75; (red tee, low gross) 1. Julie Richards, 99; 2. Pam Buderus, 104; 3. Laurie McPhee, 110; (low net) 1. Mary Brooks, 74; 2. (tie) Beth Daniel and Sue Coburn, 76.

Rose Reed, Beth Daniel and Pam Buderus had the fewest putts with 31. Pat Wischmann, Rose Reed and Darlene Klancke all shared the chip-in pot.