Pole Creek Ladies return to course
The Pole Creek Ladies golf league kicked off the new season with a Nassau Tournament on Thursday. The large group was eager to reunite and welcome new members as they enjoyed a splendid day.
Prizes were awarded for Low Gross and Low Net for the front nine, back nine and overall 18. The winners were (Low Gross 18) 1. Mary Byerrum, 87; 2. Lori Myers, 88; (Low Net 18) 1. Diane Bishop, 71; 2. Darlene Klancke, 72; (Low Gross, front nine) Maggy Helm, 44; (back nine) Deb Kohlwey, 44; (Low Net, front nine) Linda Wenzek-Barth, 34; (Back 9) Nancy Carmack, 34; Susan Odneal and Andrea Singleton shared the chip in pot; and Lori Myers had the fewest putts with 28.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User