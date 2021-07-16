Pole Creek plays Cha Cha Cha tourney

The Pole Creek Ladies golf league enjoyed the weather on July 8 and played a “Cha Cha Cha” tournament, in which the field of players were flighted according to their handicap and divided into teams of four.

On the first hole they counted one best ball, on the second hole they counted two best balls and on the third hole they counted three. This processed continued for the entire round, and only the net scores were recorded.

The winning teams were: 1. Wendy Kohrt, Kerri Lambert, Norma Colosimo, Kathy Kopp, 14; 2. Pat Wischmann, Sue Seemann, Stacy Hoffer, 9; 3. Mary Byerrum, Linda Moore, Julie Richards, Sue Coburn, 8.

Kerri Lambert and Beth Daniels both had chipped-ins, and Candice Kiesow had two chip-ins. Kerri Lambert had the fewest putts with 29.