Police arrest man alleged to have hit dog with ATV

Police arrested a man after he allegedly hit a dog on his all-terrain vehicle and was shouting vulgarities at at least two separate locations in Kremmling.

Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 26, police were dispatched to a disturbance where a man had allegedly hit another person’s dog while driving an ATV along Park Avenue.

According to the arrest warrant, the dog’s owner was walking down the street with his kids when Jason Bustillos, 41, allegedly began yelling at them and then drove his ATV directly at the group, so that the dog’s owner had to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit.

Bustillos had left the scene by the time police received the report, the warrant says.

That evening, the warrant says the dog didn’t appear injured, but the owner called police the following day and noted that the dog was avoiding walking and had some scratches on its legs.

Earlier in the evening of Aug. 26, Bustillos was also allegedly yelling vulgarities in the street at Central Avenue before driving away on his ATV.

Police arrested Bustillos on Sept. 12. He is charged with disorderly conduct, vehicular eluding, driving an ATV on the highway, menacing, animal cruelty and attempted vehicular assault.

He bonded out of the Grand County Jail on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond on Sept. 12. He is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 1.