Police arrest man, seize 58 grams of meth

Robert Wisecup



A traffic stop on US Highway 40 outside Kremmling resulted in the arrest of the driver and the seizure of 58 grams of methamphetamine.

Around 11:52 a.m. on Jan. 16, an officer pulled over a gold Buick for weaving over the double yellow and white fog lines. An arrest affidavit says the driver, Robert Wisecup, 35, was acting nervous and told the officer his car’s alignment was off.

A K9 Unit arrived on scene and the dog alerted police to the car. While searching the car, police found a box containing a bag of methamphetamine, a lighter, a weight and a scale.

Wisecup was taken to the Grand County Jail, where he posted a $15,000 cash or surety bond on Saturday.

Wisecup faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture or distribute. He is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.