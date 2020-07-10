Police Blotter June 29-July 5: Bear locks itself in truck with keys

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to 439 calls from June 29 to July 5 while dispatchers answered 843 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, June 29

7:54 a.m. — There was a trespassing complaint on County Road 192 about illegal camping on private property. The party was given a verbal warning and moved their camp.

11:01 a.m. — Someone called dispatch about a campfire in Grand Lake. The caller was concerned about the size of the campfire and a lack of water sources. The fire marshal issued a verbal warning and the fire was put out.

1:38 p.m. — A search and rescue was initiated on trails outside Grand Lake after a man’s cellphone sent out an emergency signal while he was riding an off-highway vehicle in Grand County. Authorities found the man doing OK.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from Grand Lake wanted to speak to a deputy about ongoing problems with a neighbor and multiple neighborhood issues.

4:25 p.m. — A wallet was found on the Grand Lake Trails.

6:11 p.m. — Dispatchers took a call from a homeowner off US Highway 40 in Parshall who lives across from the rifle range and noticed her home had been hit by a stray bullet while she was away.

Tuesday, June 30

9:53 a.m. — There was a call about an animal at large in Grand Lake. The roaming dog was returned to its owner.

11:20 a.m. — A bear was locked in a truck on County Road 160 with the keys inside. CPW and the sheriff’s office responded, and CPW freed the trapped bear.

12:17 p.m. — State patrol was alerted to an abandoned crash on US Highway 40.

7:20 p.m. — Cows had gotten out onto the highway by the rodeo arena in Granby. The owner was notified and got the cows under control.

Thursday, July 2

12:39 p.m. — A caller reported a parking problem in a private lot at a Grand Lake business and requested a call back.

2:28 p.m. — A fire broke out about 200 yards off Country Road 2. The flames had grown to about 10 by 10 feet, ranch owners were contacted and fire took control of the call. Originally, authorities had requested a helicopter but that request was canceled.

4:36 p.m. — There was a lost property call in which someone contacted dispatch to see if a chainsaw had been turned in.

5:18 p.m. — A car overturned in a single-vehicle wreck on County Road 84 in Tabernash. Only minor injuries were reported.

6:10 p.m. — A citizen requested help getting into a locked vehicle. However, upon arrival, authorities found the caller had already left the area.

6:40 p.m. — Multiple callers reported a loud explosion on Country Road 511 in Tabernash. This has apparently been an ongoing problem.

6:59 p.m. — A black dog was picked up on the highway by the Byers Canyon rifle range and returned to its owner.

10:07 p.m. — Dispatchers took a report about a potential code violation regarding a fire in Hot Sulphur Springs. However, the fire turned out to be attended and of a legal size.

Friday, July 3

10:59 a.m. — An illegal campfire was reported on national forest land about four miles up Stillwater Pass.

1:13 p.m. — A person was bit by a dog at the Williams Fork Campground. Deputies responded.

5:03 p.m. — A caller reported a potential hazard when a window was hanging on hinge ready to fall off at a Grand Lake business. The property owner was notified.

6:19 p.m. — Someone told dispatchers another boater had parked in their boat slip.

7:04 p.m. — There was a report of an illegal campfire in Grand Lake.

8:49 p.m. — A fisherman had to be told to move along after parking on the Granby Dam and blocking the lanes.

9:38 p.m. — There was a noise complaint in Granby in which a loud party was reportedly singing karaoke. The subject was advised to quiet down.

11:27 p.m. — Outside Kremmling, there was a fire in a ditch about 30 yards long off the highway.

Saturday, July 4

12:15 a.m. — A person called dispatch after their friends went camping and were unable to get off County Road 4 after getting caught behind a locked gate.

9:47 a.m. — Search and rescue responded to a bike accident with a head injury on a trail by Fraser.

12:30 p.m. — A man was illegally camping at the entrance to the Homestead Hills neighborhood on County Road 54 and US Highway 40.

12:49 p.m. — There was an OHV complaint in Grand Lake, in which two men were reportedly speeding through the neighborhood, blowing through corners and making lots of noise. They were given a warning.

1:03 p.m. — Search and rescue responded to a call about a woman who had hurt her leg on Yankee Doodle Trail. Rescuers walked in and carried the woman out.

5:02 p.m. — The sheriff’s office spoke to the driver of a Toyota Highlander who was reportedly shouting profanities at a family for not wearing face masks and exited the vehicle with a bat during the altercation.

9:45 p.m. — There was a parking issue in Kremmling with a vehicle parked in the middle of the road.

Sunday, July 5

12:19 p.m. — A loose dog was found in Granby and returned to its owner.

2:32 p.m. — There was an OHV complaint that came to Grand County dispatchers from Grand County, Utah. Also this week, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office updated its Facebook page to say, “Colorado.”

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.