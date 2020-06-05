Police blotter: Black bear breaks windows
Tuesday, May 19
8 a.m. — There was a rollover wreck on US Highway 40 and County Road 2 involving a blue Toyota SUV. One person was trapped inside the vehicle. Colorado State Patrol and Kremmling Fire responded and had the individual extracted from the vehicle at 8:18 a.m. before the injured person was taken to the hospital.
Wednesday, May 27
3:53 a.m. — A driver hit an elk north of Kremmling on US 40. The vehicle rolled into a field after striking the animal. The driver was charged with DUI.
Support Local Journalism
6:13 pm — A motorcycle wreck was reported on Trough Road. State patrol, Kremmling Fire and the sheriff’s office responded. The incident was cleared by 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 31
8:36 pm — A large black bear was in a person’s yard in Hot Sulphur Springs “banging on a home’s windows.” The bear actually broke a window at the residence before Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to the call and chased the bear off.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse or domestic violence.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User