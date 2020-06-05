Police blotter: Black bear breaks windows

Tuesday, May 19

8 a.m. — There was a rollover wreck on US Highway 40 and County Road 2 involving a blue Toyota SUV. One person was trapped inside the vehicle. Colorado State Patrol and Kremmling Fire responded and had the individual extracted from the vehicle at 8:18 a.m. before the injured person was taken to the hospital.

Wednesday, May 27

3:53 a.m. — A driver hit an elk north of Kremmling on US 40. The vehicle rolled into a field after striking the animal. The driver was charged with DUI.

6:13 pm — A motorcycle wreck was reported on Trough Road. State patrol, Kremmling Fire and the sheriff’s office responded. The incident was cleared by 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 31

8:36 pm — A large black bear was in a person’s yard in Hot Sulphur Springs “banging on a home’s windows.” The bear actually broke a window at the residence before Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to the call and chased the bear off.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse or domestic violence.