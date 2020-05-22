Police Blotter: Llama spotted on highway

Monday, May 11

3:19 p.m. — Dispatchers were notified of a dog was harassing a moose in Grand Lake. The caller reported the moose was charging the dog. The dog’s owner was contacted by Grand County Animal Control and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Wednesday, May 13

5:18 p.m. — A llama was spotted in the road on US Highway 40 between Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs. Colorado State Patrol and the sheriff’s office responded to help corral the loose llama.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Thursday, May 14

1:48 p.m. — A woman concerned her husband was out camping on his own and hadn’t moved in awhile asked for a welfare check. She could see the GPS on his cell phone had been stationary for quite some time and worried about his safety. Sheriff’s office personnel found the man doing well resting in a hammock.

Friday, May 15

7:53 a.m. — Someone reported a dead bear in the road on US 40 between Granby and Tabernash. Authorities investigated the incident and found evidence that a vehicle may have hit a bear before the bear got up and walked off.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.