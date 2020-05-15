Police blotter: Washed up kayak, paddle spark concern

Tuesday, May 5

2 a.m. — There was a report of a vehicle break-in at a Grand Lake home with a loose description of the suspect. Sheriff’s deputies responded and soon learned the perpetrator was actually a bear rummaging through a car in the driveway. They called for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, but deputies had the bear out of the car by 2:55 a.m., and the bear ran off.

Wednesday, May 6

2:35 p.m. — A tractor-trailer dropped its load of lumber on US Highway 40 at the bottom of Berthoud Pass blocking traffic. East Grand Fire, the sheriff’s office and Colorado State Patrol responded, and the highway was cleared by 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

4:29 p.m. — A green kayak with a paddle washed up near the Arapaho Bay campground. The people who discovered the boat were concerned about what might have happened to its paddler, but authorities were able to find the owner, who was not hurt.

Friday, May 8

4:45 p.m. — Some people launched an inflatable raft on Wolford Mountain Reservoir and couldn’t get back to shore due to high winds. The sheriff’s office contacted the Colorado River District, and they had all parties off the water by 6:30 p.m.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.