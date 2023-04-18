Police chase leads to shelter in place alert and two arrests

Grand County Sheriff's deputies arrested Ely Ryszkowski, left, and Daisy Waggoner, right, April 15 after a police chase.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

A police chase between Granby and Tabernash led to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office issuing a shelter in place alert Saturday for residents within a one-mile radius of the west end of U.S. Highway 40 and County Road 5.

The incident started Saturday morning, when a car was reported stolen in Kremmling, and about two hours later a sheriff’s deputy spotted the car near the Granby airport, according to a sheriff’s office news release .

Ely Ryszkowsk, 19, was driving the white 2000 Subaru Outback with Daisy Waggoner, 19, in the passenger seat. The pair from Granby allegedly did not pull over when law enforcement attempted a stop, leading Granby Police and sheriff’s deputies on a chase.

Law enforcement lost contact with the car between milepost 218-219 after Ryszkowski intentionally drove at a sergeant attempting to put down tire deflation equipment, allegedly.

A citizen alerted law enforcement that the car had crashed near County Road 5 and the suspects had fled on foot. Law enforcement tracked the suspects to a residence in the 6,000 block of County Road 5, and the owner told deputies the suspects were not authorized to be there.

The sheriff’s office then issued the shelter in place alert shortly before 10 a.m. Law enforcement surrounded the residence, started communicating with the suspects, negotiated their voluntary exit and arrested the pair without further incident.

Deputies booked Ryszkowski on five felony charges, including burglary, attempted assault and motor vehicle theft, and one misdemeanor. Charges against Waggoner include felonies for burglary and motor vehicle theft, as well as a misdemeanor.

Ryszkowsk and Waggoner are scheduled for court appearances next week.