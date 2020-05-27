Police chase through Kremmling, Hot Sulphur Springs ends in crash, Longmont man’s arrest (w/video)

A Longmont man led police on a high-speed pursuit on Monday through Hot Sulphur Springs.

Courtesy Grand County Sheriff's Office

A Longmont man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly led police on a chase through Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs before rolling his vehicle on US Highway 40.

According to Colorado State Patrol, authorities tried to stop a speeding 2020 Ford Escape on Highway 40 outside Kremmling around 4 p.m. Monday, but the driver, Uriah Jiron, wouldn’t pull over.

Instead, Jiron allegedly led police through Kremmling, Byers Canyon and Hot Sulphur Springs before hitting stop sticks deployed by a Grand County sheriff’s deputy. The stop sticks flattened the Ford’s front two tires, but Jiron continued east anyway, CSP reported.

A trooper then initiated a “tactical vehicle intervention,” causing the Ford to spin out and roll off the highway.

According to CSP, Jiron was clocked going 70 mph in Hot Sulphur Springs and the chase reached speeds up to 100 mph. Police also found a handgun and what they suspect to be methamphetamine in the Ford.

Jiron was treated for injuries at Middle Park Health. A passenger in the Ford was uninjured. The passenger was not arrested.

CSP charged Jiron with vehicular eluding that created a substantial risk of bodily injury, driving under the influence, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of controlled substance, criminal possession of identification documents, eluding a police officer, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Grand County EMS also responded.

Jiron is scheduled to be in Grand County Court at 10 a.m. June 2. Part of the chase was captured on video.